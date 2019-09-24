Inflow to Mettur to increase; alert in 13 districts

With heavy rains pounding the catchment areas of River Cauvery in Karnataka, and the inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur is expected to increase to 50,000 cusecs, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday asked the collectors in 13 districts to be on high alert and evacuate people living in low-lying areas.

The reservoir in Mettur in Salem district achieved full reservoir level (FRL) for the first time this year on September 7, after the water level reached 120 feet. Since the dam is full, the entire amount of water entering the reservoir is released as it cannot store water more than the stipulated level.

Since release of water up to 50,000 cusecs is expected, the government has asked the district administrations to evacuate people in the low-lying areas to safety. Since the water is expected to flood certain areas, the collectors have been asked to ensure necessary safety measures.

Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar asked people not to crowd near River Cauvery and enter the water body to take bath. “People should not make rivers a tourist place and should avoid taking selfies. Everyone should take precaution to ensure that nothing untoward happens,” he said.

The advisory was issued to Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts. The minister also asked people to move their cattle to safety. Since the outflow from Mettur dam has crossed 50,000 cusecs, efforts are on to ensure that there is no untoward incident in the Cauvery delta region due to flooding.

Mettur dam is the lifeline of lakhs of farmers in the fertile Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu who entirely depend on the water released from the reservoir for the cultivation of crops.

The sluice gates of the dam, which is usually opened on June 12 to enable farmers to cultivate short-term ‘kuruvai’ crop, was lifted only on August 13 this year, due to non-availability of water. Mettur dam filled up fast due to release of excess water from the dams in Karnataka, which is being pounded by heavy rains since August.