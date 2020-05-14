Influx from Maharashtra, Gujarat ups COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

The COVID-19 cases linked to Mumbai and Gujarat continued to swell in the state. On Thursday, as many as 10 persons with travel history to Mumbai or Ahmedabad, tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The rising influx of migrants returning home from Maharashtra or Gujarat, following the lockdown relaxation, has resulted in a spurt in cases. Every day hundreds of migrants return to their native districts, keeping the administration on toes.

KR Pet taluk in Mandya district saw four Mumbai returnees test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. A man (P-962), a bouncer at a hotel in Mumbai Central, and his six-year-old son (P-963) have tested positive for the virus, Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh told reporters.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A 48-year-old woman from KR Pet taluk (P-961), a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19 after she returned home along with her family. However, swab samples of her husband and their son have returned negative.

A 26-year-old man from Kikkeri, with travel history to Vadagaon, also tested positive for coronavirus. Mandya district's COVID-19 tally has increased to 35.

A 27-year-old woman from Belagavi, a resident of Mumbai, contracted the virus after she returned to her maternal home at Sadashivanagar. She's been admitted to BRIMS, the designated COVID-19 hospital in Belagavi district.

Bidar district saw seven fresh cases on Thursday. One of which has a Mumbai link. Neighbouring Kalaburagi district reported two cases. The hotspots from Kalyana Karnataka - Bidar and Kalaburagi - combined have recorded a staggering 131 cases and eight fatalities.

Infections continued to swell in Gadag district. Four Ahmedabad returnees from Gadag-Betageri have tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, a 35-year-old man with Gujarat travel history had tested positive.

A total of 25 people from Gadag-Betageri have returned home from Ahmedabad in two batches. Out of which, five have contracted virus.

Copy contracts virus

Meanwhile, Davangere is grappling with growing cases. A 34-year-old police constable and a garlic trader among three from the city to have contracted virus on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi told reporters, "Constable had worked in KTJ Nagar containment zone from May 7 to 9. On May 10, his throat swab sample was sent for testing after he developed a fever. His report has returned positive for the virus." As on May 14, the district has 88 cases. Of which 82 are active.