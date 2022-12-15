Infographic | Karnataka records rise in crimes against women

Karnataka has reported a sharp increase in the number of cases registered in connection with crimes against women in the state, as per National Family Health Survey data, UN and other official reports.

The total number of cases registered relating to crimes against women in 2019 was 13,828. In 2021, this increased to 14,468. While 2020 experienced a minor drop in the number of cases compared to 2019, the cases of crime increased by 1788 in the following year, 2021.