Infographic | K'taka sees rise in crimes against women

Infographic | Karnataka records rise in crimes against women

The total number of cases registered relating to crimes against women in 2019 was 13,828 which increased by manifolds in the year 2021 to reach 14,468

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 13:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka has reported a sharp increase in the number of cases registered in connection with crimes against women in the state, as per National Family Health Survey data, UN and other official reports.

The total number of cases registered relating to crimes against women in 2019 was 13,828. In 2021, this increased to 14,468. While 2020 experienced a minor drop in the number of cases compared to 2019, the cases of crime increased by 1788 in the following year, 2021.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Crimes against women
India News
Karnataka News
women safety
Infographic

What's Brewing

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

 