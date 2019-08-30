Infy Foundation offers to build houses for flood-hit

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty on Friday said the Foundation would construct 200 houses for the flood-hit across the state if the affected were ready to relocate and the government willing to allot land.

She was speaking to reporters after taking stock of the damage caused by Malaprabha at Konnur in Nargund taluk. "The Foundation will construct 200 houses in two phases if the government allots land and the displaced are ready to relocate to the newly built houses," she said.

"The Infosys Foundation has already distributed relief material kit worth Rs 5 crore to the flood-affected and 3 truckloads of fodder to the cattle in Konnur," Sudha Murty added.