Initiate strict action against drug peddlers, consumers: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka government

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Sep 06 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 21:41 ist
Siddaramaiah said that the government should refrain from protecting those who had links to BJP leaders.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah urged the BS Yediyurappa government to initiate strict action against illegal drug peddlers and consumers, here Sunday.

In a series of tweets, he said that the government should refrain from protecting those who had links to BJP leaders. "CM of Karnataka should initiate strict action against illegal drug peddlers & consumers. There are allegations that some of the accused has connections with Karnataka BJP leaders, and ministers are trying to protect them. This should not happen," he said.

Seeking details from Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the number of arrests made, he said that there were allegations that police officers were involved in the drug racket. "What action has been taken on those officers? How many are involved?," he questioned.

Committees to monitor drug usage has to be set up at taluk, district and state levels, he said, seeking details on the number of such committees  constituted by the government.

War on drugs: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the police department has literally declared a war on the drug racket. "For us, drug buyers, sellers and suppliers are anti-social elements and are thorns in the path of our youth's future," he added.

He urged the public to come forward to inform the police and assured that BJP "would protect them from any troubles."

