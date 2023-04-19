Injured tigress treated, released back in NTR

The injured tigress was identified with the help of the 'Tiger cell'

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 16:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Personnel of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) carried out an operation to capture a wild tigress which was seen limping due to an injury. They subsequently treated it and released it back into the wild in the same area on Tuesday evening.

According to NTR director Harshakumar, the tigress, around four-years-old, was found injured in the tourist area three days back. It was identified with the help of the 'Tiger cell'.  

With the approval of the  Chief WildLife Warden, Karnataka, the movement of the tigress was monitored for two days.

On Tuesday, with the help of kumki elephants, a team of Harshakumar-led NTR personnel, including vet   Dr Ramesh, ACF Rangaswamy, RFOs Siddaraju and Harshith, and Chief Conservator of Forests Kodagu B N N Murthy,  conducted the operation successfully.

Harshakumar added, "The operation was successful mainly due to the efforts of field staff. They worked hard for the last three days," he said.    

wildlife
Tigers
nagarahole tiger reserve
Karnataka
