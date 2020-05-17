Institutional quarantine not needed for Covid-19 health workers: DC

Deputy commissioner Y S Patil on Sunday clarified that 14-day institutional quarantine was not necessary for health workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients as chance of they contracting novel coronavirus were very less.

He chaired a meeting with health department officials to contain COVID-19 here.

Quoting a circular issued by the additional chief secretary of the health department, the deputy commissioner clarified that medical officers, junior and senior health assistants, nurses, laboratory technicians and Group D employees worked wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. Hence, there were less chance of they contracting the virus. They need not be subjected for institutional quarantine.

“It is improper to subject the asymptomatic staff involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients for institutional quarantine. The health workers may test their temperature and symptoms daily and submit reports. They may work at the COVID-19 wards as usual,” he said.

Patil said that those hospitals that were not handling the COVID-19 patients might follow guidelines issued by the government. The medical officers and staff concerned should work as per plan. They had done wonderful job so far and should continue the same spirit.

“As many as 10,097 migrant labourers have returned to the district. They are being subjected to the institutional quarantine. About 2,886 migrant workers have returned from Goa. Out of 2,741 people, throat swabs of 2,608 of them are negative for novel coronavirus. Reports of 80 people are awaited,” the deputy commissioner said.

The district administration was monitoring 2,292 people who had returned from various states and countries. A total of 1,269 people had completed 28-day isolation period. About 983 people were between the reporting period of 1 and 28 days, he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Govinda Reddy, additional deputy commissioner Dr Audram, district surgeon Dr Sharanappa Katti, district surveillance officer Dr M B Biradar and Dr Mukund Galagali were present.