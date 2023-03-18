Insult to Daivaradhane: Sangha demands apology from Araga, Ravi

Nalikeyavara Samaja Seva Sangha, criticising Minister Araga Jnanendra and MLA C T Ravi for their statements on daivaradhane, issued an ultimatum directing them to tender an apology by visiting a daivaradhane kshetra in Dakshina Kannada within a week.

“They should also tender an apology to people of Tulu Nadu for insulting daivaradhane,” Sangha Belthangady taluk president Prabhakar told reporters at Hotel Janata Deluxe on Friday.

Jnanendra recently insulted ‘Guliga daiva’ during a programme organised at Thirthahalli while BJP national general secretary C T Ravi had claimed ‘Guliga,’ ‘Panjurli’

and ‘Kallurti’ were in favour of BJP. “What morality do they have to speak on Daiva of Tulu Nadu?” Prabhakar asked.

“We hold daivaradhane ritual with utmost dedication and sanctity. Why was there a need to use daiva and god for political purposes?” he asked.

Daivaradhane should not be imitated in play, Yakshagana and movies, he said. ‘Shivadhoothe Gulige’, a play by Vijaykumar Kodialbail, has completed more than 300 shows, he added.

“We will appeal to the director not to use daiva in a play for performance on stage. The Sangha will take a decision shortly. The Sangha members will hold black flag protests and gherao Araga Jnanendra and C T Ravi during their visit to the district if they fail to tender an apology,” he warned.

He said that a district convention of Nalike community members will be held in the district shortly and members of various associations will chart out a set of rules to be followed which will be submitted to the government and district administration.

District president Padmanabha said that the association had given many representations to the district administration, SP and commissioner of police not to imitate daivanarthane on stage while performing skits, dance, Yakshagana in schools, colleges and public functions.

“If Araga Jnanendra and Ravi fail to tender an apology, then the daiva will ensure that they will suffer. The daiva of Tulu Nadu is powerful and we all believe it,” he added.