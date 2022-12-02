K'taka to reissue integrated ambulance service tender

Integrated ambulance service: Will re-issue tender in 15 days, Karnataka government tells HC

The bench said the tender approval can be granted without waiting for 15 days

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 04:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The state government on Friday informed the high court that it has decided to re-issue tender within the next 15 days for integrated ambulance service as no bids were received in response to the earlier tender notification.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust seeking directions for setting up an ambulance control room in the state and also directions for installing GPS devices in ambulances.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said that it expects the state government to act as expeditiously as possible considering the urgency of the matter and said that the approval for tender can be granted without waiting for a period of 15 days. At the hearing, the bench perused the status report filed by the state government.

The report stated that there are 12,107 ambulance vehicles, including both government and private, in the state. It was further stated that upon verification, it was found that only 3,368 ambulances are fitted with GPS systems.

The bench suggested that the state government, as an additional effort, may share the landline numbers (special emergency response desk numbers) to all the hospitals, government and private, and seek a database from them about the ambulance drivers working under their respective establishments. 

“The state may also fix some limits for seeking response from the hospitals. This exercise may facilitate the police department to have a data of numbers of ambulance drivers and it may also facilitate checking false calls or fake calls,” the bench said. The matter has been adjourned to January 11, 2023, enabling the state government to submit further compliance report.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ambulances
Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The alien in our midst

The alien in our midst

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 