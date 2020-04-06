Inter-district passes to be issued only by SP, DC

Based on the complaints received by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the government on Monday clarified that inter-district transport passes can be issued only by the deputy commissioner or the superintendent of police and not the tahsildars or the local police.

In a letter to all DCs and SPs by chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, he said that the CM received information on tahsildhars and the local police issuing inter-district passes.

"Inter-district transport passes are to be issued by DCs and SPs only," the letter read, instructing them to take measures to comply with the same.