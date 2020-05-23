Interim summer schedule at KIA: 108 departures, 107 arrivals

With Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) set to resume operations from May 25, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has announced an interim Summer Schedule 2020.

As defined by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the new schedule is 32 per cent of the schedule, which was expected to come into effect from March 29, 2020. The revised schedule will be in effect until June 30, 2020.

KIA will handle an average of 215 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day (108 departures and 107 arrivals), with reduced terminal capacity, to ensure social distancing norms.

The top airline during this schedule by ATMs will be Indigo with 47 per cent, while Air Asia and Spice Jet have 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Slots have been optimised in 10-minute intervals, spread over an hour through the day, to support passenger flow within the terminal, while maintaining both level of service standards and safe distances.