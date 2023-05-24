Internal quota for SCs: High Court grants time to file response

The high court on Wednesday granted time to the government to file a statement of objections in the petition challenging the March 27, 2023 order issued by the then BJP government in relation to allocation of internal reservation under Scheduled Castes category by apportioning the 17% reservation. The petition is filed by one H Ravi, president of Meesalathi Samrakshana Okkuta.

The matter came up before the bench presided over by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum when the government advocate sought time to file response. The petition claimed that the order passed by the government is on the alleged ground that there were persistent demands from various Scheduled Castes in the state and also on the basis of the subsequent recommendation of the Cabinet sub-committee. The state government had decided to recommend to the central government with the approval of the Governor of Karnataka for amendment to the Constitution in order to classify all the 101 Scheduled Castes in the state into four groups, based on 2011 census data. The petition stated that the order is arbitrary and against Article 341 of the Constitution.

The petition said that there is no provision in the Constitution to classify the Scheduled Caste communities. According to the petition, except taking into consideration the population of each castes as per the 2011 census, the order does not mention the basis on which the Cabinet sub-committee classified 101 Scheduled Castes in Karnataka into four groups with separate quotas in reservation for each of the groups.

The petition contended that the classification made in the government order is irrational and unscientific as Madiga caste is listed in group-1 while certain equivalent castes such as Mang, Matang, Minimadig, Sindhollu/Chindhollu, Jambavulu are included in the group-4. Similarly, Chalavadi, Holeya castes are listed in group-2 while certain equivalent castes such as Mala, Maladasari, Holar/Valhar are in group-4, the petition said. The petitioner said the order is also bad in law as the government had neither consulted nor placed the report before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.