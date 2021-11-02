Rift within Cong caused Sindagi defeat, 'admits' DKS

Internal rift in Congress caused Sindagi defeat, 'admits' D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar also offered to apologise for any statements made by Congress leaders that might have hurt people

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 02 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 22:39 ist
Congress candidate from Hangal Assembly constituency, Srinivas Mane, receives a certificate from returning officer on his victory in the bypolls, on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday unwittingly said that internal rifts might have caused the party’s defeat in the Sindagi Assembly seat that the BJP won.

He was responding to a question on disgruntlement within the party over fielding Ashok Managuli, the son of late JD(S) MLA M C Managuli.

“Some people have personal agendas...There will be 3-4 aspirants. They will try to occupy every chair that gets vacant. We’re caught in this musical chair,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar also offered to apologise for any statements made by Congress leaders that might have hurt people.

This impromptu apology was tendered when Shivakumar was asked about the war-of-words between the Congress and the JD(S) during the bypolls, especially concerning Muslim voters.

“If any of our statements were wrong, then I apologise. We don’t like hurting anyone. I want to clarify that whatever was said is not the official stand of the party. They are personal opinions of some people,” he said.

The BJP, in a series of tweets, ridiculed the Congress by linking Shivakumar’s statements to leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. The two are not known to be the best of friends.

“Shivakumar’s statement on some people having personal agendas is connected to Siddaramaiah’s aspiration to becoming the chief minister once again. The bypoll results will cause a huge implosion within the Congress,” the
BJP said.

“Shivakumar is fed up of being at the receiving end of internal attacks by Siddaramaiah’s group. Shivakumar has expressed regret on a day the bypoll results came out. Isn’t the KPCC president being able to celebrate victory,” the BJP asked.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bypolls
Congress
Karnataka
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

 