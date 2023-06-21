International Yoga Day celebrated with thousands practicing in Vidhan Soudha

The Vidhana Soudha premises was buzzing with activity early on Wednesday as thousands of practitioners performed yoga to mark the ninth International Yoga day.

‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ organised by the Department of Ayush and the Health and Family Welfare department, witnessed various yoga institutions, NCC cadets, schoolchildren and volunteer groups gather as early as 6 am for the event.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot inaugurated the event. He stressed on the benefits of yoga and urged everyone to develop it as a regular habit.

“Yoga has been a part of our culture and tradition since ancient times. Our early extant works, which are a part of the world’s culture now, mention Yoga. Hence, India is called the ‘Yoga Guru’,” he said.

He was accompanied on the stage by Assembly Speaker U T Khader, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and T Anil Kumar, secretary of Ayush department.

“I have been doing yoga since class II. I start my day with Surya Namaskar and other forms of yoga. It helps me retain my concentration throughout the day and keeps me from overstressing,” said Koundinya K, a class VII student.

Samruddhi Balachandra, a software professional, explained how yoga had helped her.

“I joined as a software developer 4 years ago. Initially, I used to be under immense pressure every day which affected both my mental and physical health. Following a friend’s suggestion, I started doing yoga occasionally and I have been a regular performer for two years now,” she said.

Nanjappa Gowda, an elderly person with blood pressure issues, said how practising yoga helped bring down symptoms of dizziness and hand tremors that he used to experience.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator B K Venkatesh Prasad, athlete Anju B George and Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna were present.