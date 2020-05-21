Interstate travellers turn Mandya into coronavirus hotspot

Mandya district on Thursday witnessed an spike in COVID-19 cases with 33 testing positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 33 cases, 29 are with travel history to Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities while four people are believed to have contracted virus from Patient 869.

A flurry of new cases took Mandya past 200-mark. The district holds the dubious distinction of having the second highest COVID-19 cases in the state, after Bengaluru Urban. However, the district has more active cases (179) than Bengaluru Urban.

According to Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, “All 29 people with Mumbai travel history are from KR Pet and Nagamangala taluks. They had returned to district recently. They were stopped at Anegol check-post and sent to institutional quarantine. The throat swab samples of all 29 have returned positive for COVID-19.”

Patients 1467, 1486 and 1487 are the contacts of Patient 869 while Patient 1597 has contracted the virus from Patient 896, the DC said.

Allaying the fear of local or community transmission, the DC said, “Most of the cases in the district, so far, are linked to Tablighi, Nanjangud cluster or Mumbai returnees. Not many local cases are reported. Hence, there is no need for the people to panic.” He urged the local residents to inform the district administration or police about any unauthorised entry of interstate travellers in their area.

The district administration and the health department are braced for any COVID-19 eventualities. The MIMS hospital has been converted into a 35-bed COVID-19 hospital. This apart, Vokkaligara Bhavan has been transformed into a COVID care centre with 150-bed facility, the DC informed.

Meanwhile, Hassan reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, all with a travel history to Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities. The district’s total case count has increased to 67.

Among the infected are seven from Channarayapatna, including six of a family, and six people from Holenarasipura taluk. The infected include boys aged four and eight, and a seven-year-old girl.

According to the district administration, a total of 1,664 people from other states, mostly Maharashtra, have returned to the district. Swab specimen of all the interstate travellers have been sent for testing and the reports of 600 people are awaited.