Interstate Water Disputes Act creating more disputes: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked the Centre to revisit the Interstate River Water Disputes Act saying the law “creates more disputes than resolving them”.

Bommai said this at the inaugural of the PM Gati Shakti southern zone conference chaired by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“There are some legal interventions that are necessary. Our irrigation projects are delayed, bogged down by the Interstate Water Disputes Act. In fact, it creates more disputes than resolving them. Time has come to revisit this,” Bommai, a former water resources minister, said.

Bommai’s argument comes at a time when Karnataka is pushing for clearances on the Mekedatu project that Tamil Nadu has opposed. The state is also locked horns with Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh when it comes to inter-state water disputes.

Bommai called for removal of “multifold” levels of dispute resolution. “...especially on the basis of maximum utility of a river basin capacity and using technology, giving away all political considerations, a win-win situation for all riparian states can be the solution,” he said.

The CM also told the Centre that a common set of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules should be formulated instead of each state with a coastline having its own. “This is necessary for all-round development of India’s coastline.”

Earlier, Bommai lamented that “some basic impediments” need to be removed, referring to problems caused during environmental and forest clearances. “We also need to relax certain rules so that more investments can come through for infrastructure development,” he said.

Further, Karnataka pitched for upgrading the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Hyderabad route into a high-speed rail line. “453 km can be upgraded and this will bring new economic activity between the two states,” Bommai said.

Bommai told Gadkari that Karnataka will have regional airports at Ballari, Shivamogga, Vijayapura and Hassan. “For tourism, heliports at Chikmagalur, Madikeri and Hampi are coming up,” he said. “Hampi, which is a Unicef site, Badami and Vijayapura can be one circuit. Mysuru, Shravanabelagola, Belur and others can be another circuit. These should be on the national tourism map,” he said.

Raising the much-awaited suburban rail project for Bengaluru worth Rs 15,000 crore, Bommai said: “Bengaluru is an international city that contributes 40% of our IT/BT exports. It needs better infrastructure. The suburban rail project needs impetus and speed.”

On highway development, Bommai said Karnataka has proposed upgrading 6,433 km of SH to NH.

