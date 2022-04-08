Investors shunning Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, on Friday, said that investors were moving away from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu as law and order condition has collapsed in the state.
Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, “The state government has failed to maintain law and order. Thus, Ola, which has the capacity to provide employment for 10,000 people, shifted to Tamil Nadu. The investors will not come forward to invest in the state if the situation continues,” he said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined
UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover
Korean queen's curious Indian connect
IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world
Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife
When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions
Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra
Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring