Investors shunning Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2022, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 02:47 ist

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, on Friday, said that investors were moving away from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu as law and order condition has collapsed in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, “The state government has failed to maintain law and order. Thus, Ola, which has the capacity to provide employment for 10,000 people, shifted to Tamil Nadu. The investors will not come forward to invest in the state if the situation continues,”  he said.

Siddaramaiah
Karntaka News
Tamil Nadu
India News

