Invoke DM Act against erring private hospitals, says BS Yediyurappa

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 22:13 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credits: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday ordered invoking stringent provisions of the Disaster Management Act against private hospitals that refuse treatment to Covid-19 patients.

"Hospitals that refuse treatment during such a crisis and make patients run around will face indiscriminate action under the Disaster Management Act. This is a strong law. The CM has directed me to invoke this law," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. 

Ashoka, who is the minister in charge of liaising with the private healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, pointed out that two hospitals - Vikram and Apollo - were served notices. "But going forward. we won't issue notices. We will take criminal action against hospitals," Ashoka said. 

Earlier this week, the High Court of Karnataka had said that it was necessary for the government to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act to deal with complaints of private hospitals denying admission to Covid-19 patients. 
 

Disaster Management Act.
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
BS Yediyurappa

