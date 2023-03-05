iPhone unit: After Foxconn's denial, Karnataka industry dept releases Letter of Intent

Following the Taiwan-based tech giant Foxconn’s reported denial of setting up an iPhone making unit on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Industries department on Sunday released a Letter of Intent (LoI), signed by the company's Assistant Vice President Vincent Lee, in which the tech giant shows its intent to set up a manufacturing facility.

The release of LoI assumes significance as Foxconn company’s written statement, issued to an international news agency, said, “Foxconn has not entered into binding, definitive agreements for new investments during this trip."

The statement had gone viral on all media platforms and in the poll-bound Karnataka, both opposition parties - Congress and JD(S) - took to Twitter to slam Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai calling him a "Liar and Cheater".

The LoI was signed by Foxconn’s India representative and Vice President Vincent Lee and Industries department Principal Secretary Dr S Selvakumar.

According to the LoI dated March 3, M/s Hon Hoi Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, stated that it would like to establish a manufacturing facility in over 300 acres at Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) Industrial Area, spread across Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluks, on the outskirts of Bengaluru with a proposed creation of over 1 lakh jobs during the five-year period between 2023 and 27.

The LoI further added that the Karnataka government would facilitate the M/s Hon Hoi Technology Group to obtain necessary permissions, regulations, approvals, clearances and incentives from departments concerned.

Taking to Twitter, Congress AICC Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjwala said, “LIER - LIER, Thy name is @BSBommai ! CM Bommai’s claim of Foxconn signing agreement with Bommai Govt, making Apple iPhones & creating 1,00,000 jobs are AN EXERCISE IN “FAKERY” !”

“Probably cancelled because they didn’t give 40% Commission. CM Bommai should publicly apologize!,” he added.

Janata Dal (S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in his five-part tweets slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stating that in a statement to the media in Taipei, Taiwan, the company clarified that "there is no definitive agreement to invest in Karnataka.”

“Was that a deal or a publicity gimmick?? People need to be informed. Bommai must answer,” he tweeted.

Despite both opposition parties attacking Bommai, he has, so far, maintained stoic silence over the entire controversy.