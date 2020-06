A 46-year-old IPS officer attached to Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

The officer is undergoing treatment at Manipal hospital. He was in constant touch with the KSRP personnel in Bengaluru who were under quarantine.

The Additional Director General of police, (KSRP), Alok Kumar, confirmed to DH that the officer has tested positive.

Meanwhile, nine policemen attached to various police stations in the city have also contracted the virus.