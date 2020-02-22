Irrigation scheme: Karnataka lost Rs 821 crore in five years

Karnataka lost Rs 821.86 crore over a 5-year period that affected the implementation of irrigation schemes, as authorities failed to adhere to guidelines under the Centre’s Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP).

The figure also included Rs 493.69 crore, which was not released by the Centre without giving any reasons.

This was revealed in the latest report by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Legislative Assembly earlier this week.

The Rs 821.86 crore was almost one-fourth of the Rs 3,500 crore sanctioned for projects to be implemented by the Krishna Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) and the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd (KBJNL).

Moreover, of the total 79,838 hectares identified to be covered under the AIBP to create irrigation potential, only 55,516 hectares was covered in five years (2013-18).

According to the report, 12 major/medium irrigation projects were executed under the AIBP, especially for the benefit of drought-prone districts of the state.

While the implementing agencies were eligible for a central assistance of Rs 3,523.35 crore, assistance of only Rs 2,701.49 crore was received.

“This short receipt of Rs 821.86 crore was due to failure of the implementing agencies to achieve the annual targeted irrigation potential, adhere to the projected expenditure, furnish annual audited certificates to the Central Water Commission (CWC)/Ministry of Water Resources etc,” the CAG said.

For instance, KBJNL received just Rs 70 crore in 2015-16 against an eligible amount of Rs 232.50 crore for the construction of Narayanapura Left Bank Canal due to non-submission of annual audit certificates. The CWC did not release any central assistance during 2015-16 and 2016-17. But Rs 368.86 crore was released during 2017-18 against a requirement of Rs 810.5 crore, resulting in a shortage of central assistance by Rs 441.64 crore.

These factors not only led to the loss of central grants, but also caused additional burden on the state government, which was forced to raise funds from external sources. This also led to an additional financial implication of Rs 52.19 crore per year, the CAG said.

“....the projects could not be fast-tracked owing to lack of preparedness by the implementing agencies to complete the works within the dates of completion committed to the central government,” the CAG observed.

The report noted that the envisaged field irrigation channels were not fully completed in any of the six projects audited by the CAG, even after a lapse of two to 18 years after their original scheduled dates of completion.