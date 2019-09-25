IRS officer to replace Sindhuri?

In a new revelation over IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s transfer, it has now come to light that the Labour department had requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to depute an IRS officer in her place, much before she was moved out.

On September 19, the Directorate General of Income Tax wrote to all principal chief commissioners of income tax, seeking to know the willingness of IRS officers to be posted as secretary of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, a post from which Sindhuri was transferred on September 20.

Those IRS officers willing to be posted as secretary of the Board have been asked to share their biodata with the officer concerned before September 30. This is being seen as a pre-planned move to replace Sindhuri.