Isha foundation rejects reports on receiving funds from K'taka govt for project

Isha Foundation on Monday clarified that it has not received any funds or land from the Karnataka government for its project in Chikkaballapura district. It condemned the false information being spread regarding the Rs 100 crore budget allocated by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai headed government towards state ecological activities with emphasis on soil conservation to the forest department.
“Neither Isha Foundation nor Sadhguru has ever received any funds from the present government or the previous governments of Karnataka. Isha Foundation is not involved in any financial transactions directly or indirectly with the state government,” Isha Foundation, which is founded by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, said in a statement. “... all lands in Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura are purchased through sale deeds from the original owners paying valuable consideration,” it read. The Foundation also said that the Adiyogi statue, which was inaugurated on January 15, is located 31 km away from Nandi Hills.
