Isolation ward medical teams home quarantined for 14 days

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru ,
  • Apr 19 2020, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:04 ist
People undergo thermal screening at the Sridevi Hospital in Tumakuru. DH Photo.

The district hospital has been converted into a designated hospital for Coronavirus isolation and treatment. The doctors and medical staff who work in the isolation ward, are being kept under home quarantine for 14 days before coming back to work. 

A fever clinic has been opened at the entrance of the hospital to examine patients coming in closely for fever, headache, cold, respiratory problems, cough and itching in the throat. 

In case the symptoms are evident, the patients are admitted to the isolation ward their throat swabs and blood are being sent to the laboratory for tests.

In each shift, there is a physician, anaesthetist and child specialist. These teams are camping at the nursing hostel near the hospital and do not go home for a week. The medical staff has been given personal protective equipment to wear at work.

'We are taking special care of the patients in isolation, especially their hygiene, and health," said Dr P Bhanuprakash of the Covid-19 hospital.

 

