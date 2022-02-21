Israeli delegation meets higher education minister

A delegation from Israel met Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in the city on Monday.
During the meeting, the minister said that the state government is eager to introduce a twinning programme on Cyber Safety and Artificial Intelligence-related courses in association with the Israeli government.
“We are even open if they set up a unit manufacturing unit semiconductor field,” he said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube