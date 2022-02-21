Israeli delegation meets higher education minister

Israeli delegation meets higher education minister

The delegation met Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in Bengaluru

  • Feb 21 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 04:29 ist
Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India with Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan . Credit: Twitter/@drashwathcn

A delegation from Israel met Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in the city on Monday.

During the meeting, the minister said that the state government is eager to introduce a twinning programme on Cyber Safety and Artificial Intelligence-related courses in association with the Israeli government.

“We are even open if they set up a unit manufacturing unit semiconductor field,” he said. 

