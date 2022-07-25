Issues related to CRZ to be resolved soon: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Chennai Zone of the Environment Ministry cleared Karnataka’s earlier request to relax the rules of the Coastal Regulation Zone on the lines of neighbouring states of Goa and Kerala.

"Now the issue needs to get approval from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest’s office at Delhi. I have requested Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav expedite the approval and the Minister agreed to it," the CM told reporters here.

Once relaxation is allowed, this would help to undertake economic and commercial activities within 500 metres of the coastline in the state, he said.

The CM said that the state government would soon issue tenders for building state-of-art marina facilities at Byndoor, Mangalore and Malpe on the lines of Singapore under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The issue of development of marina facilities was discussed in the meeting with Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who encouraged the state government to undertake these projects under the PPP model and assured providing Viability Gap Funding. Marina facilities, which will be set up at Byndoor, Mangalore and Malpe coastal areas, would be a place for leisure, tourism and business development activities in lines of Singapore, he said. "We will invite PPP tenders in the next 8-10 days."

Bommai also discussed with the Union minister pending state proposals under the SagarMala project. Around 27 projects worth Rs 1,800 crore were submitted, out of which 10 have been cleared so far, he said. In at least 10 projects, the state has given clarifications and the Centre has now assured fast tracking them, he said, adding some projects related to setting up a Rs 250-crore harbour project at Karwar will be cleared by the Central ministry after getting a nod from the fishery department as they are related to the department.

The CM also met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and raised the issue of pending approval to declare Upper Bhadra as a national project.

"I have also raised the issue of Mekedatu and Mahadayi issues and sought the Ministry’s support for early execution of these two projects. The Minister agreed to consider the state plea’s favourably," the CM said.

Nadda to participate in rally

The CM said BJP National President J P Nadda would participate in the massive public rally planned by the state government on completion of three year of BJP ruled government and one year of current dispensation, at Doddaballapur on July 28.