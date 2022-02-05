It is students' dharma to follow school rules: Kateel

Adding to the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that following school rules is the duty (dharma) of the students and it is not right to mix religion in it.

"There is a BJP government in Karnataka. We will not give any scope for the row over hijab. School is like a Saraswathi temple. It is the duty (dharma) of the students to follow the rules prescribed by the schools and engage in the learning process. It is not right to mix religion in it," Kateel said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the office of District-in-Charge Minister Sunil Kumar at DC office premises in Mangaluru. "Those who do not wish to follow the rules of the schools can look for alternative options. We will not allow Taliban in the coastal region."

"Former CM Siddaramaiah who disrupted communal harmony by holding Tipu Jayanthi is now speaking on individual freedom when it comes to the row over headscarf. He tried to divide through schemes like Shaadi Bhagya. He should introspect on incidents that affected communal harmony in the state during his tenure as a CM," he added.

Meanwhile, Kumar termed the row over the headscarf as an organised conspiracy. "There is no problem in students wearing hijab from their house till the school/college compound. However, they should enter the classrooms in the uniforms prescribed by the college or school authorities. The government will try to bring in rules for the uniforms. Those who are raising the issue of individual freedom should ensure the entry of women inside the masjids. The women were given security by banning Triple talaq by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Muslim women should keep this in mind rather than listen to the statements of SDPI or Siddaramaiah or Khader."

