It may be murder, suspects Eshwarappa on Santosh Patil’s death

Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil’s death occurred may be due to murder, former minister K S Eshwarappa suspected here on Saturday.

“I have doubts if it is really a case of suicide that happened at a lodge in Udupi. It may also be a case of murder. The investigation by the police will reveal the truth,” he told reporters.

The party leaders too suspected that it could be a case of murder as they believed that there was a conspiracy against him. The police should conduct a thorough probe. Several leaders stated that the case was used for political gains, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instilled confidence in him while he resigned. He told Bommai that he would not attend the State BJP Executive committee meeting in Hosapete, but would attend the party meeting in Hosapete on April 19.

“Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar should not seek my arrest if they have any conscience. I will speak on whether Shivakumar is behind the episode after the probe is completed,” he said and expressed confidence of coming clean of the charges.

Many seers of backward communities led by Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha’s Niranjananandapuri Swami met him at his residence and held discussions.

