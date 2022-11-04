'It’s a shame': Karnataka child rights panel chief on Tumakuru deaths

Obstetricians and gynaecologists should be available round the clock in the district hospital to prevent deaths of pregnant women and newborn babies, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights president K Naganna Gowda directed here on Friday.

He visited the hospital after the death of a pregnant woman with twins at the hospital on Thursday. The incident occurred as the staff allegedly refused treatment since the victim did not have an Aadhaar card or a ‘Taayi’ (maternity) card.

"Patients will be dead by the time the staff obtain details of their Aadhaar card, caste, etc. Lives should be saved by offering immediate treatment. Three lives were lost due to lack of timely treatment. Obstetricians and gynaecologists should be available round the clock to prevent such incidents in future," he said.

District surgeon Dr Veena said, "The staff did not inform their higher-ups about the incident. Six gynaecologists serve in the hospital. Steps have been taken to ensure availability of one of them in the maternity ward."

Gowda directed the higher-ups to conduct meetings with staff once a week and ensure smooth administration.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been updated about the incident. It's a shame on our part," he told reporters, after the inspection.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held an emergency meeting with the hospital higher-ups on Thursday night.

Kasturi's last rites were performed in the city after a post-mortem.