It’s relaxing time for Dasara jumbos

Eight elephants Abhimanyu, Ashwathama, Vikram, Dhananjaya, Kaveri, Chaithra, Laksmi and Gopalaswamy have arrived at Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru for participating in the Dasara festivities this year.

While Lakshmi, 20, from Ramapura, is the youngest, Vikrama, 58, from Dubare is the oldest. This time Abhimanyu is slated to be the golden howdah carrier during Vijayadashami celebrations, Jamboo Savari, to be held within the Palace premises.

They are relaxing and will be formally accorded a traditional welcome at Mysuru Palace on September 16. The caretakers, who accompanied the jumbos, are taking care of them. They are being fed with Banyan leaves and a mixture of grains and jaggery.

All arrangements have been made for their three-day stay here. Almost all caretakers have been vaccinated for Covid-19. Arrangements will be made for administering the second dose of vaccination for those who require it on the premises, said officials.

In all, around 50 people have accompanied the jumbos, including mahouts and kavadis and are staying at Aranya Bhavan. The elephants will be taken by walking to Mysuru Palace on September 16 morning where they will be given a warm welcome at Jayamarthanda Gate. The forest department officials, district administration officials and dignitaries will accord a welcome to the jumbos by performing pujas, according to deputy conservator of forest V Karikalan.

Public entry is restricted at Aranya Bhavan for three days. All arrangements have been made for sheltering the jumbos and their caretakers on Mysuru Palace premises.

MLA presents cloths

Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath presented dothis, shirts and a honorarium of Rs 2,000 cash each to the 24-member contingent of the elephant caretakers, including the mahouts and kaavadis during Gajapayana, the first leg of Mysuru Dasara in Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk.