It's final, SSLC exams on schedule, says govt

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2020, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 02:42 ist

Putting to rest confusion over the SSLC exam, especially after Telangana and Tamil Nadu scrapped it, the Karnataka government on Wednesday clarified that the exam will be held on schedule from June 25 to July 4.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters soon after a meeting with officials, “There is no question of cancelling SSLC exams. We have made all arrangements to conduct the exams in a safe environment keeping students’ safety in mind. Parents need not pay heed to rumours.”

Around 8.5 lakh students will appear for the exam.

Telangana
Tamil Nadu
SSLC exam
Karnataka
S Suresh Kumar

