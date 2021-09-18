It's official: Bihar outjabbed Karnataka in special drive

With more than 31 lakh doses administered on Friday, Karnataka accounted for 11 per cent of the total doses administered in the country.

While Karnataka had recorded data of more than 31.43 lakh inoculations (99 per cent of its target of more than 31.75 lakh) that were done on Friday (till 5.30 pm today), till 1.30 pm, Bihar had already recorded data of more than 31.21 lakh vaccinations, making it the state to vaccinate the highest number of people on Friday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai acknowledged that the state trailed Bihar in Friday's drive, in a series of tweets.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said Kalaburagi district that recorded the lowest number of inoculations on Friday has attributed it to vaccine hesitancy.

It was the only district apart from Dakshina Kannada and Ballari to get a target of 1.5 lakh doses, not counting BBMP and Belagavi with higher targets.

On Saturday morning, Sudhakar told a press conference that about 1.68 lakh doses are yet to be recorded on the CoWin portal.

Asked about the drive being held on a week day, he said, "We had decided to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday in a meaningful manner with an accelerated special vaccination drive. CM Bommai fully supported the initiative and we had set a target to clock 30 lakh jabs. Another 1.68 lakh doses are yet to be recorded in the portal, which takes the total count to 31 lakh doses."

By inoculating 62,003 persons for every 10 lakh eligible population, Karnataka stands second in the entire country.

A total of 14,401 vaccination centres were set up across the state and on an average, 205 doses were administered in each centre.

Fourteen districts have achieved more than the set target and only four districts have achieved 75 per cent of the target, said the minister.

About 14.96 lakh jabs were administered to women, while 14.53 lakh men were inoculated.

With more than 4.4 lakh doses, BBMP has administered the highest jabs in the country for a city. More than 2.57 lakh doses have been administered in Belagavi.

In total, the state has administered more than five crore doses and the last one crore has been achieved in just 20 days. More than 1.45 crore people are fully vaccinated with both the doses, the minister said.

Vision document

A comprehensive vision document prepared by 250 experts will soon be handed over to the PM by the CM. The PM will launch the vision report, he said.

