It's our duty to help flood victims: H D Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has assured Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of full cooperation from him and that of his party in the state government's efforts towards rebuilding the lives of those affected in flood and rain ravaged parts Karnataka.

In a letter to Yediyurappa, the JD(S) patriarch also wished success to all programmes or relief work undertaken by the state government for the betterment of flood victims.

Referring to the destruction caused by the rains, floods and landslides in different parts of the state and relief measures undertaken by the administration, Gowda said in addition to rescuing, providing relief and rehabilitation to those affected should be the priority of any government.

"But managing a disaster of such a magnitude is a difficult task, and there may be some errors and omissions," he said.

Stating that without mixing politics in such a situation, he said rushing to the help of those affected is the duty of every "Kannadiga."

"It is my advice that administrations at both state and district level be made active, and experienced and pragmatic officials appointed to oversee relief and rescue works."

"I have also got to know through the media regarding you (CM) alone touring the affected areas, also about cooperation that you are getting from the officials," he said, adding that it is difficult for the state government alone to manage such large-scale relief work.

Gowda further pointed out that against this background he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in which he has urged the Centre to release Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief to flood-ravaged Karnataka and to notify it as "National Calamity".

However, the Karnataka government has requested the Centre to immediately release Rs 3,000 crore.

A total of 2,217 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains in the State, where 1,224 relief camps have been opened giving shelter for nearly four lakh people.

The rain fury has left 48 persons dead in the State, while 16 are missing.