Jain monk’s murder: National Minorities Panel wants probe by senior cop

The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities on Thursday asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to entrust the investigation into murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district to a very senior officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to “unearth the conspiracy” and arrest the real criminals.

Stating that apparently the ongoing investigation seems to be an effort to make it a case of “simple crime” for ransom or valuable property, Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura in a letter to the CM said the murder seems to be a “conspiracy”, which needs

to be probed at the highest level.

“It is an established fact that the Jain sadhus do not keep any valuable items or such things in their temples. So the question of committing crime for pecuniary gains seems to be a very remote possibility,” he pointed out.

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in a borewell pit.

“Since the matter concerns the life and security of the Jain dharm gurus, you are requested to entrust the investigation of this case to a very senior officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to unearth the conspiracy and arrest the real criminals,” Lalpura said in the letter.

The officer may also be directed to keep the National Commission for Minorities informed about the progress of this case every fortnight, he added.

The commission also requested, through an advisory, that security be provided to the Jain sadhus during their travels (‘vihar’) and place of stay.

“The brutal murder of Jain saint has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the Jain community,” the Commission said in the letter.