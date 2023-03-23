Jain mutt seer Charukeertha Bhattaraka Swami passes away

Jain mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji (73), of Shravanabelagola passed away on Thursday morning.

According to mutt sources, the seer fell down on March 23 morning and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance to Adichunchanagiri hospital in Bellur Cross, where he was declared dead. It is also said that the pontiff was suffering from health issues for the last two to three months.

Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji also visited the hospital.

The seer has thousands of devotees from across the state and the country.

Digambara Jain Mutt swami was born on May 3, 1949 at Varang in Karnataka as Ratnavarma. He ascended the Dharmacharya Peetha at Shravanabelagola Peetha on December 12, 1969.

The seer was also a scholar in Sanskrit and Prakrit and also led a team of scholars, who collected important works of Prakrit.

The seer was successful in conducting Mahamastakabhisheka of the Gommateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola four times, in 1981, 1993, 2006 and 2018. The Mahamastakabhisheka is held once in 12 years.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has offered condolences and also announced that the last rites would be conducted as per the Jain custom, with state honours.

The district administration is making all arrangements as thousands of devotees are expected to visit the mutt to pay last respects to the seer.

The mortal remains of the seer will be kept at the Chavundaraya mutt of the Jain mutt in Shravanabelagola for the public view from 12.30 pm.

It will be taken on a procession at 4.30 pm and the last rites conducted at Bolubetta adjoining Chandragiri Chakki hill, according to Jain mutt sources.