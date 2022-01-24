Jakkur flying school may soon train commercial pilots

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government will extend all support to make the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur in North Bengaluru a hub of aviation activities.

Additional land will be acquired for the expansion of the runway to facilitate commercial pilot training, besides takeoff and landing of chartered aircraft and helicopters.

Inaugurating the modernised GFTS at the Jakkur aerodrome on the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bommai said, “Jakkur aerodrome, started by the erstwhile Royal Family of Mysore, is a pride of Bengaluru and has contributed immensely to the civil aviation history of the country. The government will ensure that the GFTS gets additional land for a safe runway to facilitate full-fledged operations.”

Byatarayanapura MLA and former minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who presided over the event, said due to the short runway, only microlight planes can operate out of Jakkur at present.

The NHAI’s existing elevated expressway to Kempegowda international airport, along with the elevated Metrorail project which is getting ready, will make flight takeoffs from here difficult, Byre Gowda said.

“The government should increase the runway length to help train commercial pilots,” the MLA said.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda said, “Within a fortnight, we will start operations of four-seater aircraft from here. Once the extended runway and another runway are commissioned, we will have a night- landing facility,” Gowda said.

