Jal Jeevan mission: Karnataka's target is now 1.01 cr rural households

Karnataka has hiked its households target under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) based on a fresh survey that has identified 1.01 crore families requiring tap water connections, with the government looking to saturate coverage under the flagship scheme.

Karnataka has covered 55.66 lakh so far. When JJM was launched, Karnataka had only 25 lakh households with tap water connections.

The government has to provide another 68 lakh connections to achieve saturation, according to data from the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department.

The state government has been bullish on implementing JJM, a flagship scheme of the Modi administration, in an election year.

The fresh survey has taken Karnataka’s JJM target from 66.31 lakh to 68.71 lakh. The JJM outlay this fiscal is Rs 7,000 crore.

“As per the latest survey, Karnataka has a total of 1.01 crore rural households. The department has prepared a comprehensive plan to make sure that we saturate all rural households with drinking water supply connections. As per this plan, if we provide 68 lakh drinking water supply connections, everybody in Karnataka will have tap water,” additional chief secretary (RDPR) L K Atheeq explained.

“Under JJM, the plan is to ensure that every household has a tap connection that is functional and provides at least 55 litres per capita per day of drinking water that is of acceptable quality,” Atheeq said, expressing confidence that by 2024, the government will cover all 1.01 crore rural households.

The RDPR department has been aggressively pushing the Cabinet to give approvals to JJM projects. The target of providing 68 lakh households is divided into four batches.

“As of today, batch 1 is nearly complete and batch 2 is at an advanced stage of implementation. Detailed project reports are being prepared for batches 3 and 4,” Atheeq said.