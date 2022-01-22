Jammers to be installed in Central prison to prevent threat calls: Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that in order to prevent inmates of Central Prison in Bengaluru from making threat calls to business tycoons and highly influential persons seeking money, jammers would be installed in the premises of the prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Speaking at an interactive programme organised by Press Trust, here on Saturday, he said notorious rowdy sheeters have made phone calls to many business tycoons in the state, threatening that they would be killed if money is not transferred to the specified account numbers. So, it has been decided to install jammers in the premises of cells where notorious rowdy sheeters are housed. The cost would be Rs 60 crore.

He also said National Investigation Agency's branch is likely to come up in Bengaluru, and the Centre has responded positively in this regard. Hi-tech forensic laboratories are coming up in Ballari and Belagavi in the state so that police will be able to get evidence and resolve the cases quickly.

He also said the investigation of many cases is still pending as police are yet to get reports from forensic laboratories which prove highly beneficial for police to complete probes as soon as possible and file charge sheets.

