Janaushadhi store closed for last 6 months!

‘Follow social distancing or face closure of outlets’  

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • May 05 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 20:01 ist
The closed Janaushadhi store at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mudigere.

The Janaushadhi store that was opened at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital here, has remained closed for the last six months. 

A physiotherapy room at MGM Hospital was converted into Janaushadhi store and Mysore Sales International Limited was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the outlet.

 “The Janaushadhi stores were opened to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the public. It was a boon for the poor to purchase medicines for diabetes and BP at an affordable price," said Mahesh of Ghattadahalli, who was returning after noticing a board on the closure of the store.

A doctor on the condition of anonymity said, "The Janaushadhi store was much beneficial to the poor. The woman, who was working at the store, had gone for delivery. In spite of writing to make an alternative arrangement, no action has been initiated so far."

Janaushadhi
Centre
closed
six months

