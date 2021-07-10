Jarkiholi does U-turn on threat to quit

MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Saturday that he had reconsidered his decision to quit as the Gokak MLA.
He said the resignation issue was now a closed chapter and he decided not to resign as MLA, after seers and well-wishers advised him against it.
Jarkiholi told reporters at Ankalgi village in Gokak taluk that earlier he had told everyone that he would resign as Gokak MLA as a section of BJP leaders had ‘conspired’ against him.
“Now, I have decided not to resign as per the advice of seers, elders and well-wishers,” he added.
Jarkiholi denied that he was now alone and that his friends’ group had ditched him. The former minister said that this notion was wrong as he himself had not met his friends since he was busy.
