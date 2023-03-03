JD-S' show of strength on March 26

JD(S) will convene a huge convention and roadshow to mark the valedictory of its Pancha Ratna poll campaign on March 26, for which party supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to show up.

The 100 km roadshow, likely to begin from Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru will have Gowda in an open vehicle. The party wants to mobilise 10 lakh people for this.

To counter the BJP that wants to woo Vokkaligas in the Old Mysuru region, especially in Mandya and Mysuru, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy has planned a massive roadshow.

Kumaraswamy said it would be a “historical” rally in his political career. “It will begin from Kumbalgodu and end at Mysuru,” he said.

Gowda, who is currently in hospital, is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

HDK, Revanna share stage

In an attempt to end rumours about rift within the Gowda family, Kumaraswamy and his brother H D Revanna shared the stage at an event organised in the party office on Friday.

Kumaraswamy and Revanna are said to be at loggerheads on deciding the party’s candidate for the Hassan assembly segment.

“This stage will send a clear message to those who are spreading gossip about the Gowda family. There are no differences within the family,” JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said.

At the event, Congress leader C M Dhananjaya and Puttaswamy, a retired police officer from Chamarajanagar, joined the JD(S).