JD-S' show of strength on March 26

JD-S' show of strength on March 26

The 100 km roadshow, likely to begin from Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru will have Gowda in an open vehicle

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 11:08 ist
JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

JD(S) will convene a huge convention and roadshow to mark the valedictory of its Pancha Ratna poll campaign on March 26, for which party supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to show up. 

The 100 km roadshow, likely to begin from Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru will have Gowda in an open vehicle. The party wants to mobilise 10 lakh people for this.

To counter the BJP that wants to woo Vokkaligas in the Old Mysuru region, especially in Mandya and Mysuru, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy has planned a massive roadshow.

Kumaraswamy said it would be a “historical” rally in his political career. “It will begin from Kumbalgodu and end at Mysuru,” he said.

Gowda, who is currently in hospital, is likely to be discharged in a day or two. 

HDK, Revanna share stage

In an attempt to end rumours about rift within the Gowda family, Kumaraswamy and his brother H D Revanna shared the stage at an event organised in the party office on Friday. 

Kumaraswamy and Revanna are said to be at loggerheads on deciding the party’s candidate for the Hassan assembly segment.

“This stage will send a clear message to those who are spreading gossip about the Gowda family. There are no differences within the family,” JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said.

At the event, Congress leader C M Dhananjaya and Puttaswamy, a retired police officer from Chamarajanagar, joined the JD(S). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

H D Deve Gowda
JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 