JD(S) activist brutally killed in Karnataka

A JD(S) activist was brutally killed on Wednesday morning in Sedam town, Kalaburagi district, police said.
Mallikarjun Muthiyal (64) who used to sleep in his electrical shop did not return home in the morning. His son who grew suspicious went in search of Muthiyal and found his body in a pool of blood in an open place right behind his shop, police said.
He was appartently bobbitised and his private part was crushed with a stone, police added. The Sedam police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation.
"We are working on this case. We are hopeful to find out who has committed the crime. We are looking at certain clues we have," Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant told reporters. She ruled out that this case was a political murder. "Prima facie it doesn't appear to be a political murder but we are investigating the case from all the angles,” Pant added.
