JD(S), BJP MLAs engage in war of words over Hema water

  • May 04 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 21:56 ist

The politics surrounding Hemavathi river water sharing has come to the fore again with BJP and JD(S) legislators engaging in a war of words over it. Hemavathi water from the Gorur Dam had to be released to Tumakuru district from May 1. But that move has been stonewalled by the JD(S) MLA.  

This fight has now found itself in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's backyard. He is expected to call a meeting with officials and people's representatives next week. Hemavathi Dam achcut covers Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, and Mysuru districts. JD(S) has demanded that water should be released to all these districts.

Law, Hassan and Tumakuru districts-in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy had orally instructed officials to release 1.8 tmcft of water to Tumakuru's lakes. This was opposed by Karle villagers who staged a protest. The release of water was then halted. JD(S) State President and Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy has also threatened to intensify protests if the water is released to Tumakuru.

As always, Hemavathi water has become an excuse for politicians to engage in mutual mud-slinging. All parties are waiting with bated breath for the meeting with the CM. Against the backdrop of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's defeat in the Parliamentary elections in Tumakuru, JD(S) now has very little political muscle and leverage to bargain. 

The principal complaint is that Minister Madhuswamy has issued oral instructions to release water to Tumakuru without convening a meeting of the Consultative Committee on Irrigation (ICC). 

 

 

