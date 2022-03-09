JD(S), BJP team up to attack Congress in Assembly

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy attacked the Siddaramaiah-led Congress in the Assembly on Wednesday, leading to a display of camaraderie with the BJP as they teamed up to take on the grand old party.

Criticising Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for his speech on the budget, Kumaraswamy said the Congress leader had unfairly placed the blame on the BJP government for the state's increased debts. He said all parties have been equally responsible over the years for borrowing loans and the amount has risen Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 crore annually, he said.

"Siddaramaiah's speech was merely political with him blaming the influence of RSS ideology," Kumaraswamy said.

Irked by this, Deputy Leader UT Khader sought to know if the JD(S) leader was there to comment on the state budget or on Siddaramaiah's speech.

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy immediately stood in defence of Kumaraswamy. "We also wondered why Siddaramaiah spoke so much about his own earlier budgets rather than talk about the present budget. There is nothing wrong with what Kumaraswamy is saying," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, said Kumaraswamy was aware of what he was talking about as he is a former chief minister who has presented budgets.

In a quick retort, Khader snapped, "Our question was to the opposition leader. But the ruling party is defending him. You are defending each other. So, isn't the JD(S) the BJP's B-team?"

Kumaraswamy took on the Congress on the Upper Krishna Project as well. "We could have used 130 tmc of water by increasing the height of the Almatti dam to 524 metres. [Congress] was in power for five years. Land acquisition and rehabilitation had to be done. Instead, there was just the promise of 'Congress Nadige, Krishna Kadege'," he said.

When Congress members objected, Kumaraswamy said it was a Janata Dal government that completed the Almatti dam in the first place.

Later on, Kumaraswamy criticised the BJP government over the devolution of central taxes. "Rajasthan and Gujarat get more money. People of Karnataka are feeling that they're making a mistake by paying taxes honestly," he said.

Also, claims of doubling farmers' income seem like a "far-fetched dream," the JD(S) leader said.

On Yettinahole, too, Kumaraswamy wondered how many more years the project would require. "The project was first decided in 2011. The incurred expenditure is Rs 8,500 crore. The latest estimate is Rs 25,000 crore. Against that, the budget has kept Rs 3,000 crore," he said.

