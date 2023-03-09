JD(S) chief asks poll candidates for application fees

JD(S) chief asks poll candidates to pay application fees

The JD(S) has already announced its first list of 93 candidates for the Assembly election

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 22:07 ist
JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim. Credit: DH File Photo

In a move that is likely to create a rift within the party, JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim on Thursday said candidates contesting the Assembly election must cough up hefty application fees. 

"We are charging Rs 1 lakh for candidates belonging to the general category and Rs 50,000 for SC/STs," Ibrahim said. 

The JD(S) has already announced its first list of 93 candidates for the Assembly election. Apparently, the application fees will be applicable to them as well. 

Defending the move, Ibrahim said: "We are deciding candidates keeping social justice in mind. We are not charging the application fees to all ticket aspirants. It is for those who get the ticket."

Candidates have been asked to pay the amount via demand draft or cheque to the party fund.

However, this has irked candidates. "There was no information or instruction from the party about this,” said one candidate whose name was on the first list. The candidate said the matter would be raised with JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kumaraswamy said that the former chief minister is unlikely to approve of Ibrahim’s move. 

Ibrahim’s decision is similar to what Congress did this time. The Congress is said to have raised Rs 23 crore in the ticket application process. The party had fixed Rs 5,000 as the application fees. Also, general category applicants had to pay Rs 2 lakh and SC/STs Rs 1 lakh.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C M Ibrahim
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

Inflation scare over?

Inflation scare over?

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

 