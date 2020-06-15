JD(S) holds meet on tickets

JD(S) leaders huddled on Monday to decide on the possible candidates, ahead of nominations for the Legislative Council polls.

According to sources in the party, there were at least ten contestants who had expressed their desire to contest. The party is likely to pick three names and announce the same on Tuesday.

At the moment, incumbent MLC T A Sharavana, outgoing Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy and the party’s Bengaluru district president Prakash are said to be among the strong contenders.

“The members held discussions and voiced their opinions at Monday’s meeting. It was decided that party supremo H D Deve Gowda should take the final call,” a source in the party said.

Rumours are also afloat that the Congress has asked a return favour from JD(S) in the Council polls, to push its own candidates. Recently, the party had backed the candidature of Gowda for the Rajya Sabha election.

The election to the Legislative Council by MLAs is scheduled for June 29.