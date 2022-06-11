JD(S) issues notices to two rebel MLAs for ‘cross-voting’

The JD(S) has issued show-cause notices to two MLAs from the party - Srinivas Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas - for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections held recently.

While Srinivas Gowda had admitted to voting for the Congress candidate, Gubbi MLA Srinivas has denied allegations that he had violated the party's instruction, saying, “If I had to (cross-vote), I would have voted for the Congress.”

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that the party would expel the two.

“Not only that, we will ensure that the duo cannot contest elections for the next six years,” he said, referring to the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The party will also file a complaint with the Legislative Assembly Speaker against the MLAs for defying the party directions.

The JD(S) will stage a silent protest at Freedom Park on Sunday, condemning the Congress for not backing their candidate Kupendra Reddy in the polls held on Friday.

“We didn’t want your first preference votes. But you didn't give us at least your second preference votes,” he said, accusing the Congress of allying with the BJP for the elections.

“The Congress and BJP have proved that they are two faces of the same coin,” he said, adding that the 'deal' between the two parties now stood exposed.

BJP won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, with Congress winning one seat.

Following the results, the Congress and JD(S) have accused each other of being the 'B team' of the BJP.

The party was ready for the upcoming BBMP elections, he said, adding that they would announce candidates as soon as the polls are notified.