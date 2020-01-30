JD(S) looking at Prashant Kishor to revive its fortunes

In an attempt to revive the party, JD(S) is exploring the possibility of hiring a political strategist.

According to sources, the party has reached out to Prashant Kishor, who was suspended by the JD(U) for indiscipline.

Apparently, both H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil spoke to Kishor recently. "The party leaders are looking at strengthening the party booth-wise and in this context, they reached out to Kishor. However, things will be finalised only after a meeting, which is yet to be scheduled," a source said.

Speaking to DH, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said his immediate focus was to attend the national executive committee meeting of the party scheduled in February. "Our party has suffered a blow. I am keen to revive and strengthen the party. However, I have not spoken to anyone from outside in this regard," he said.

Nikhil's wedding

Kumaraswamy also announced his son Nikhil's wedding on Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons, Kumaraswamy said Nikhil's engagement would be held in February and the family was planning the wedding in April. "The bride's family visited our house today," Kumaraswamy said. The bride Revathi is related to Congress leader and Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, family members said.