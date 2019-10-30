JD(S) may align with BJP, says KPCC president

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao took a dig at its former coalition partner JD(S) on Wednesday, accusing it of having a history of aligning with the BJP.

"We have seen the history of JD(S) and it appears that they are ready to compromise again," Rao said, noting the recent remarks by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy that he would save the BJP government.

If the party had secular ideology as they claim to be, they'd have decided against going with BJP. "But, they don't have any ideological inclination and are just opportunists," he said.

He said that it was not possible for the JD(S) to win on its own strength as its electorate was restricted to a particular area. "We will work towards strengthening our party and forming a Congress-majority government after the next elections," he added.