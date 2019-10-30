JD(S) may align with BJP, says KPCC president

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 30 2019, 23:32pm ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2019, 00:09am ist
KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao took a dig at its former coalition partner JD(S) on Wednesday, accusing it of having a history of aligning with the BJP.

"We have seen the history of JD(S) and it appears that they are ready to compromise again," Rao said, noting the recent remarks by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy that he would save the BJP government.

If the party had secular ideology as they claim to be, they'd have decided against going with BJP. "But, they don't have any ideological inclination and are just opportunists," he said.

He said that it was not possible for the JD(S) to win on its own strength as its electorate was restricted to a particular area. "We will work towards strengthening our party and forming a Congress-majority government after the next elections," he added.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dinesh Gundu Rao
kpcc
JD(S)
BJP
Comments (+)
 