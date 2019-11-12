JD(S) MLCs meet Gowda, HDK

After weeks of tumult within the JD(S) when a section of the party members expressed their resentment against former chief minster H D Kumaraswamy, a party meeting was held on Tuesday where the MLCs aired their grievances.

While earlier the MLCs had met party supremo HD Devegowda, they had demanded a meeting with Kumaraswamy.

Senior leader Basavaraj Horatti led the MLCs at the meeting. According to those in attendance, as many as 12 MLCs took part in the meeting, in which both Devegowda and Kumaraswamy were present.

The MLCs complained that they were neglected in the coalition government.

"We expressed our complaints. The party leadership has assured us that they would recognise our work in the future," said Horatti.

The MLCs were happy with the outcome of the meeting, added MLC TA Sharavana. "Our task now is to organise ourselves for the bypolls. We will all work together for it."

Meanwhile, the meeting did not see the participation of Puttanna who was recently expelled from the party and Sandesh Nagaraj, who has distanced himself from party activities.